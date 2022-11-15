An inaugural "FEZtival of Trees" where local businesses and organizations donate fully decorated artificial Christmas trees to be raffled is slated for Nov. 19-26.
"We have more than 55 local businesses that donated the themed trees and gifts. So it is a $1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a tree. With that ticket, they win the tree, the ornaments and all the gifts underneath the tree," said Brad Bole, oriental guide for Zorah Shrine.
Examples of some gifts include an upright deep freezer, donated by Ace Washer, Bole said.
"There are 56 trees and it only takes $1 to win," Bole said. "We want to try to make this an annual event. It is a fundraiser for the shrine and to do something for the kids. It does not take much money to participate."
The event will be held at Zorah Shrine's country place at 4500 E. Temple Ave. Admission is $2 for those 13 and older, with children 12 and under entering free.
"There will be free pictures with Santa Claus, where people can take photos with their phone. Also free cookie decorating and Christmas ornament decorating for kids," Bole said. "There is also a coloring station and letters to Santa that kids can write and even give to Santa if they want to."
Hours of the event are:
• Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.to 9 p.m.
• Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The tree drawing will be held Nov. 26 after 9 p.m. Winners will be contacted Nov. 27.
For more information, contact the Zorah Shrine at 812-232-8232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.