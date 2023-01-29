The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
They are:
• Clay Brown, Clay City High School, Clay County;
• Joceline Wible, Sullivan High School, Sullivan County;
• Carah McKinney, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Vigo County;
• Hamzah Samiullah, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Vigo County.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership, the foundation said in a news release.
“We are excited about our 2023 recipients as they are the very reflection of the well-rounded students we were hoping to find,” said Kelli Miller, program director for the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “While academic achievement is clearly an important attribute of a qualified scholar, the community foundation seeks to select well-rounded students and does not lean solely on the academic record.”
Miller said the scoring process weighs a bit more heavily on an applicant’s activity outside of the classroom, such as volunteerism in support of the local community and/or work ethic demonstrated through employment and/or school activities during their high school tenure.
“We believe these scholars will be a great source of pride for their respective counties, and we look forward to supporting them as they pursue their undergraduate degrees,” said Miller.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years.
The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network, which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.
Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Humanities.
“The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship … has eased my mind when it pertains to college and my future,” said Samiullah. “It will allow me to attend college with little to no debt, making it easier to obtain a great education.”
Said McKinney, “When I received the phone call informing me that I had been awarded the Lilly Endowment Scholarship, I immediately began to cry. The relief and excitement I felt was overwhelming as I realized I was going to be able to pursue my dreams.”
Said Brown, this “is an incredible gift and I feel extremely blessed to have been chosen to receive it.” He said the organizations for which he’s volunteered “have also instilled in me the desire to give back to the community and truly try to improve it. “
Said Wible, “This scholarship means everything to me. Receiving this scholarship will help me continue to accomplish the goals I have for the future while having the weight lifted off my shoulders from worrying about paying for college.”
