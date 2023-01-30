Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s (SMWC) annual day of giving, Woods Giving Day, is set for Feb. 7.
The goal for Woods Giving Day is to have 1,000 unique donors contribute during the 24-hour period. During last year’s Woods Giving Day, the College raised over $300,000 from 1,038 unique donors.
Several local businesses will be supporting Woods Giving Day with special offerings to help promote the day and to expand ways for the community to participate:
• Bites and Blessings will donate 20% of proceeds from all walk-in cookie sales and will feature SMWC-decorated cookies for purchase
• Chick-Fil-A will donate 20% of all sales when SMWC is requested upon order
• Culver’s will donate the proceeds from all sales of sundaes, shakes and cheese curds for the day
• Federal Coffee + Fine Foods will donate 20% of proceeds from SMWC specialty drinks
• ISU Credit Union is issuing a challenge match for up to $2,500 in donations by individuals in the Wabash Valley
• Little Bear Coffee Company will donate $1 for each Pomeroy Bear Bomb sold
• Macksville Coffee Company will donate 10% of proceeds from sales of SMWC specialty drinks and donuts
• Square Donuts will donate all proceeds from SMWC specialty donuts
• Tabco will be sponsoring promotional items to be used on campus to incentivize giving by students
“Quite honestly, we could not be as successful as we have without the help of our community partners, said Jessica Bicknell Crawford, advancement officer for The Woods. "They help bring awareness, participation and fun to this very important day for SMWC,” she said.
During the day, volunteers will be calling donors and thanking them for their support of SMWC. There will also be activities during the day on campus to promote Woods Giving Day and to give people the opportunity to get involved.
For more information, visit smwc.edu/woodsgivingday2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.