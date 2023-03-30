The philanthropic group 100+ Women Who Care, Vigo County, has donated $8,050 to the Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic.
At the Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic, students from the Indiana University School of Medicine Terre Haute and Indiana State University collaborate to eliminate the barriers to primary care.
The free, student-led clinic holds a three-part mission to provide acute primary care, health screenings and patient education while maintaining the values of service, education, understanding and advocacy.
The donation received will aid in providing quality care to the underserved population in the Wabash Valley.
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Such Giving Circles are unique in that each operates based on its members' input and consent. These groups provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies and organizations through nominations, presentations and voting each quarter.
For additional information, call the community foundation at 812-232-2234 or visit wvcf.org/giving-circles/100-women-who-care-vigo-county/
