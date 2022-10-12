After a few months away, Steve Witt returned to his position Wednesday as executive director of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
Phil Kesner, who served as interim director during Witt’s absence, was voted additional compensation for the three and a half months he led the department.
Witt announced his departure in February. He’s also president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
“I thought in late spring perhaps it was time for the department to have a full-time director, but the Redevelopment Commission liked the way things were going, so I came back and we do have some very interesting projects,” Witt explained.
One is the hybrid dorm project for students and young professionals at the site of the former Terre Haute Police Department Station at 12th and Wabash.
On Wednesday, the Redevelopment Commission voted for an amendment on the purchase agreement that would extend the time for WDG Construction to secure financing.
The builders have a financing agreement with a bank, but the bank’s due diligence in investigating the company is taking longer than expected.
The amendment moved the deadline to the end of the year, and activity on the site is expected to commence in early 2023. The property has already been rezoned to accommodate residences.
Another project in the works is the construction of a new hotel at 7th and Wabash, former home to the Vigo County School Corporation and next door to the Terre Haute Convention Center.
“For the convention center to reach its greatest potential, we need more hotel rooms in the vicinity,” Witt said.
Work on the hotel is expected to start in 2023.
“Having two significant projects investing in our downtown is very exciting,” Witt said. “I tell people that downtown redevelopment is a marathon, not a sprint.”
The Commission also voted to pay Kesner $7,500 for his interim service. Kesner had originally requested $3,750, but Mayor Duke Bennett contacted Commission Chairman David Heath and told him he felt that Kesner was due more.
Additionally, the Commission voted to accept the 4% raise voted for them by the Terre Haute City Council and floated the idea of moving out of City Hall to the Hulman and Co. building so it could share office space with the Economic Development Corp. and other synergistic agencies.
