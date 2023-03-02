Senior guard Del’Janae Williams scored a career-high 30 points and Chelsea Cain tied her season high with 21, leading the Indiana State women's basketball team over Bradley 87-71 Thursday evening inside Hulman Center.
Williams also led the Sycamores with eight rebounds and five assists, becoming the first Sycamore to score 30 points in a game since 2014. Anna McKendree finished with 12 points, all coming off 3-pointers, while ISU shot better than 50 percent overall and from 3-point range.
Both teams shot the ball well in the first half, but Bradley took the lead into the locker room at halftime off the strength of 10 first-half 3-pointers. Indiana State dictated the tempo in the second half, though, as the Sycamores went on a 22-2 run spanning parts of the third and fourth quarters to put the game out of hand. Indiana State set season-best marks in most offensive statistics on the way to its seventh home triumph.
McKendree opened the scoring with a 3-pointer in what became a back-and-forth first quarter. Bradley took a 12-8 lead midway through, but consecutive baskets from Williams, Caitlin Anderson and Cain put the Trees right back in front. ISU freshman Bella Finnegan hit a 3-pointer on the fastbreak and Hattie Westerfeld tallied the home team's last four points, as the Sycamores and Braves went to the second quarter even at 23-23.
Westerfeld gave the Sycamores the lead moments into the second quarter, but Bradley went on an 11-2 run to go in front 34-27. The visitors pushed their lead to eight at 37-29 following a 3-pointer, but Williams hit a pair of treys and Cain added a basket as the Trees trimmed their deficit. The Sycamores cut it to a one-point game following an Anderson layup, but Bradley hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to take a 45-41 lead into the intermission.
Midway through the period, Indiana State seized full control. Trifectas by Williams and McKendree made it a one-point game and the Sycamores tied it at 57-57 following a basket by Cain. Williams followed that with a 3-pointer to put the Trees ahead for good and ISU closed the quarter on a 12-2 run. Williams scored the home squad's last five points of the quarter as the Sycamores took a 67-59 advantage into the final frame.
Indiana State’s momentum carried over as consecutive baskets from Cain and Alona Blackwell started a 10-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. McKendree and Williams added 3-pointers during the run, with another 3 for the latter pushing the Sycamore lead to 21 at 81-60. Williams scored her 30th point of the night on a free throw midway through the period and the Sycamores cruised to their 11th win of the season.
Williams became the first female Sycamore since Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir to score 30 points in a game. Abdul-Qaadir had 32 at Loyola Chicago on Feb. 2, 2014. Also, Williams (30) and Cain (21) became the second pair of Sycamore teammates with 20-plus points in a game this season. McKendree (23) and the now-injured Natalia Lalic (22) accomplished the feat against Central Michigan.
ISU matched its overall win total and surpassed its Missouri Valley Conference win total from last season with Thursday’s victory. Meanwhile, coach Chad Killinger moved into eighth place in ISU women's basketball history with 22 victories, passing Vicki Hall.
Bradley's records dropped to 3-27 overall and 0-19 in the MVC.
Indiana State (11-17, 6-13) will close out its regular season Saturday with a 1 p.m. Senior Day matchup against MVC-leading Illinois State. The Sycamores will recognize their graduating class of Sommer Pitzer, Adrian Folks, Florence Tshimanga, Westerfeld, McKendree, Anderson, Williams and Lalic before the game.
