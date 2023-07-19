Clint Williams is joining the women's basketball coaching staff at Brown University in Providence, R.I., after serving three seasons in that role at Indiana State University, according to a Brown news release Wednesday afternoon.
Williams joins the staff of Brown coach Monique LeBlanc.
"I am super excited for the opportunity to reunite and work with Coach Mo again at a prestigious institution such as Brown University," said Williams in the news release. "I believe in her vision for the program and I'm excited to help her take the program to new heights. It's time to get to work."
"I'm thrilled to be adding Clint to our staff. He is high energy, has a passion for learning the game, and a passion for connecting with people," LeBlanc in the news release. "Clint really knows the game of basketball, which in conjunction with his time as a Division I assistant coach, has propelled him to the role of associate head coach of the U.S. Virgin Islands National team. He'll be a great asset to our program as an on-court coach and relationship builder. Those skills also make Clint really valuable in recruiting."
Under head coach Chad Killinger, Williams helped guide the Sycamores to records of 11-19 overall and 6-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season, which was Killinger's second at ISU. Last season, Brown finished 11-15 overall and 4-10 in the Ivy League.
Prior to Indiana State, Williams spent three seasons at Morehead State, serving as an assistant coach and the program's recruiting coordinator. Williams oversaw the post players for Morehead State and helped the team lead the Ohio Valley Conference and finish in the top-10 in the NCAA in total blocks and blocks per game. Under Williams, the Eagles also placed among the league's top rebounding teams.
