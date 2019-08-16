Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.