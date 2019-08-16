Two young quarterbacks — and one receiver/linebacker — were the show Friday night as host South Vermillion battled Terre Haute North in a preseason high school football scrimmage.
Sophomore Anthony Garzolini is a returning starter for the Wildcats, and he passed for five touchdowns and ran for another.
North's Matt Gauer is a junior, but he'll be starting for the first time this season. His totals? Five touchdowns passing, one running.
"Pretty solid, I think," North coach Chris Barrett said of the quarterback play for both sides. "When you have a good quarterback, you can do a lot of things, spread the field a little bit."
"Anthony played well, and Matt Gauer was good also," said coach Greg Barrett of South Vermillion.
The two quarterbacks were involved in all their teams' scoring, so the touchdowns came out even. Unofficially yardage almost did too, with the Wildcats getting 207 yards — Garzolini passed for 178 — and the Patriots 204 (Gauer passing for 146 yards and running for 23).
In the first segment Friday, in which each team had to drive 65 yards to score, the Wildcats scored late in their 15-play allotment on a 24-yard pass from Garzolini to Eli Royal. North scored earlier, when Gauer launched a 37-yard strike to Eli Moody, but got nothing after that.
In offensive series starting from the opponent's 10-yard line, the Wildcats scored three times — two touchdown passes to Joey Shew and a 3-yard run by Garzolini.
North was thwarted on its first four goal-line plays, but then scored four times in six plays. Gauer threw strikes to Jazz Brown, Mahki Johnson and Jace Russell — showing he's been watching Kansas City's Pat Mahomes in lasering a sidearm throw to Johnson — and also ran for a 10-yard score.
Garzolini had back-to-back long touchdown passes to Shew and Dominic Vera in the final segment, in which teams started from the opponent's 35-yard line, and Johnson had two big catches including the only score for the Patriots.
North had runs of 16 yards (Gauer) and 25 yards (Nick Winchell) in the last segment, but otherwise had its ground game bottled up by the Wildcats as Shew, the flashiest non-QB on the field on Friday, made several big plays.
"[South Vermillion's] defensive front was more physical than our offensive line," Chris Barrett said afterward, "and we didn't pick up blitzes very well."
"I was extremely happy with how we competed," said his younger brother from the other sideline.
Both teams have regular-season home openers next Friday, the Patriots against Northview and the Wildcats against Wabash River Conference rival Covington.
