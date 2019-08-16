From coming up with several defensive stands to scoring from midfield, as well as inside the red zone, both West Vigo and Class A No. 2 North Vermillion showed plenty of reason for optimism as the high school football season officially got underway Friday night during the two program’s preseason scrimmage.
“You get a good look, but not a great look as far as a game, but I was pleased with everybody, especially our number one group, as well as some from the number two group,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said.
For the three varsity segments of the evening, West Vigo accumulated 125 yards on 37 plays, while North Vermillion racked up 182 yards on 37 plays of its own.
North Vermillion, without starting quarterback Brennan Ellis, who was sidelined with an injury but could return as soon as Monday, went to the running game early and often.
Only two of the Falcons' 15 plays was a designed throw, with one of those transpiring in a pass.
West Vigo’s defensive line, led by Evan Wyrick and Ethan Burgess, who together got into the backfield with regularity, made it difficult for ball carries to get back to the line of scrimmage.
“Defensively, that was probably the biggest takeaway for me and how hard those kids played,” Cobb said. “Our front eight played great and our defensive backs played well.”
Jon Martin, who took eight of those carries, finally broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run later in the first portion of the night.
West Vigo was unable to reach the end zone during the first stretch, picking up just one first down, but showed glimpses of an up-tempo offense that saw Dane Andrews throw the ball six times, completing three for 22 yards.
North Vermillion continued to showcase its running attack in the second segment of the night, beginning at the West Vigo 35-yard line.
This time, in 12 plays, the Falcons put up 86 yards, for the second time, while producing five first downs, as well as a 32-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Reynolds, who shifted from the quarterback position to running back to do so.
“I thought for Wyatt not playing much quarterback, he did a nice job stepping in,” North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said of Reynolds. “He obviously made some mistakes, but they were mistakes you’d expect him to make for his first time. He still did a lot more good than he messed up tonight, which is a really cool thing.”
West Vigo went to the running game to begin its second segment, picking up a 14-yard run up the middle by Braxton Gabbard. His run not only picked up the Vikings’ first of four first downs, it also kick-started the offense that put together 70 yards, including two touchdowns.
Both scores came on passes by Andrews, who completed a 15-yard slant to Kaleb Hanahs and then tossed a screen out to DeShaun Lowe on the left side of the field before the freshman made his way all the way across the field for a second 15-yard pitch and catch.
“Dane is a competitive kid. He’s made a conscious effort to keep calm and to make sure he doesn’t get riled up. That’s been a focus for us all summer. I could see tonight that he was much more calm and mature,” said Cobb of Andrews.
After surrendering two long touchdown runs in the first two segments, the West Vigo defense came up with stop after stop during the 10 plays inside the red zone, keeping the Falcons out of the end zone while allowing just 10 yards.
The Viking offense, starting at the same 10-yard line, scored three times on short passes from Andrews to Zander Wilbur (five yards), Brandon Stroud (three yards) and Hannahs, that came from nine yards away after the senior signal caller scrambled out of trouble before finding the receiver to end the night.
