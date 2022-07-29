We Live! event will offer free school supplies, activities

Twenty volunteers were at downtown's Labor Temple Friday morning filling more than orange bags with all manner of school supplies — notebooks, folders, writing utensils and other items — that will be distributed at Hamilton Center's "We Live" back-to-school bash Saturday at Rose Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We just want to make sure that the kids in our community have the things they need to be prepared for the new school year," said Chelsea Wells, Hamilton Center's director of communications, who helped bag the items.
Saturday's event will offer backpacks in addition to the school supplies, as well as a number of activities — bounce houses, a DJ, 3-on-3 basketball — not to mention 1,500 hamburgers or cheeseburgers and 1,000 hot dogs grilled up by volunteer cooks. It's all free, and as Wells pointed out, "We're offering free haircuts for the kids, as well — give them a fresh haircut so they can confidently go back into the school year with a new haircut."
Registration for the event is requested, and those who register will be entered into a drawing to win prizes, including bikes. To register, visit www.weliveterrehaute.com. Rose Park is at 1515 Locust St.
Friday represented the hard labor before the day of fun, as volunteers from the Central Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trade Council and T-Mobile helped Hamilton Center employees bag the supplies. The trade council also provided the building for bagging the supplies.
"As you can see, we have plenty of space," said Tatu Brown, Hamilton Center's executive director of human services. "When we did this at Hamilton Center, it's always been tight. Here, we have room even if you're COVID conscious."
David Willis of Boilermakers Local 374 said, "We were glad to donate the space and donate the time. We just pitched in to do the right things for the kids."
"Everybody's one common goal is to provide for the community," said Brown.
For many schoolchildren, Saturday's "We Live!" event will introduce them to Hamilton Center's services and let them know there's somewhere to turn if they're feeling troubled.
"We all know there's a stigma wrapped around mental health," Brown said. "Hamilton Center is always trying to push the envelope of stigma-free, you-are-not-alone and things like that. Bringing those resources to this community is important."
“This year we feel that this event is more important than ever before,” added Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center, Inc. “After a challenging year, we want to give these kids and their families a good first step towards recovery from their struggles.”
Brown wasn't shy about wanting "We Live!" to be a massive success.
"We hope 2,000 kids turn out — why not?" he said. He noted all the free goods and services they'll be providing children, then added primary care, mental health care and employment solutions — "things to help the whole family, not just the schoolkids."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.