The Wabash Valley Leadership Institute is now accepting applications for its 12th cohort, which is is scheduled for May 22-26 on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The institute is a partnership between the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and SMWC since 2014. It focuses on leadership skills with the intended effects of personal growth in leadership, organizational behavioral skills and potential community growth in a leadership capacity.
The program engages in a variety of ways including self-assessments, lecture, case study review, reflection, team building and peer coaching. Upon graduation, the participants will be capable of building a better team, using conflict resolution skills effectively and building personal leadership skills, according to a news release from the institute.
This will be the second year the program will be able to utilize Les Bois Hall.
Adult learners from Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties are eligible to participate. Graduates of WVLI will receive three credit hours towards the Master of Leadership Development program or the Master of Healthcare Administration program at SMWC.
Deadline for application submissions is April 21. For more information, visit smwc.edu/wvli or email admissions@smwc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.