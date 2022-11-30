The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has announced a new effort to improve lives in the Wabash Valley.
Funded through a $1 million gift, the “Creating a Better Tomorrow” initiative will allow the Community Foundation to offer two funding opportunities aimed at addressing issues related to mental health, substance use and/or homelessness within its service area of Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
Given the limited funding available, the Community Foundation seeks to fund programs that are proven in efficacy, either locally or in similar communities that can be replicated locally.The foundation also seeks to invest in continuing local programs that are effective in reducing substance use, mental health issues and/or homelessness.
The Community Foundation will offer grant funds under two different programs:
Supporting grants
The foundation will provide up to ten supporting grants of up to $10,000 each. These grants are one-time grants and could be used to provide supplies, training and equipment to enhance existing programs.
Proposals for Supporting Grants shall be submitted using the Community Foundation’s online application process. The proposal deadline for the Supporting Grant Proposals will be May 1 and Nov. 1 of each year until the grant funds are fully committed.
It is anticipated two to four grants will be awarded annually.
Leadership grants
The foundation will award grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 that may be renewed for a second and third year based upon the grantee achieving the metrics defined within the proposal.
The grant should reflect collaborative efforts, organizational commitment and represent investments with measurable results and can produce lasting and impactful outcomes.
Each nonprofit organization, collaboration of nonprofit organizations, governmental entity or agency may submit a Leadership Grant proposal on or before March 3, 2023.
Additional information regarding program timelines and criteria may be obtained by visiting the Community Foundation’s website at wvcf.org/creatingabettertomorrow.
For more information on the Community Foundation, please contact 812.232.2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
