Two clutch hits proved to be enough for visiting West Vigo in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball Wednesday night at Owen Valley.
Although the Vikings left 13 runners on base, 11 in the first five innings, the host Patriots blew some chances of their own thanks to Viking starting pitcher Ben Kearns, the result being a 4-1 victory for West Vigo.
"Ugly," coach Culley DeGroote of the Vikings said afterward. "I guess good teams win ugly, and we made just enough plays."
West Vigo led from the top of the first inning, when Kearns led off with a single and got to third on a stolen base and a passed ball. He was still there with two out -- an omen, perhaps -- but Gabe Skelton drove him in.
The Vikings left two runners on base in that inning, and two more in the top of the second, then three in the top of the third. And in the bottom of the third, the host Patriots threatened to take advantage of West Vigo's wasted opportunities. An infield hit, a one-out walk and an RBI single by OV shortstop Rhet Heckman tied the game, and a hit batter loaded the bases, still with just one out.
Kearns got out of that inning with a popup and a routine fly, however, and the home team had wasted an opportunity of its own. No momentum swing.
"I'm proud of Ben Kearns," DeGroote said after the game. "He didn't have his best stuff, but he's such a competitor . . . I'm really proud of his effort."
"It was a little rough," Kearns agreed. "I didn't have my best stuff . . . but that's baseball. I was a little stiff [from a heavy schedule of games]. I think we were all a little stiff."
A leadoff walk to West Vigo's Brian Chesshir started the fourth inning, and Kearns sliced a double down the left-field line to put runners on second and third. Grayson Porter bunted for a hit -- Owen Valley pitcher Carlos Trevino fielded the ball but had no throw -- to load the bases, and Carter Murphy ripped a two-run single (although the Vikings still stranded two runners).
Trevino had exhausted his pitch count after five innings, and Murphy greeted reliever Jeb Ray with a towering homer in the top of the sixth. Kearns got through six innings before he ran out of pitches, but Porter got the save.
"Give credit to [Trevino]," DeGroote said. "He threw a good ballgame and had made some big-time pitches [with men on base]. But at the end of the day I'm proud of [the Vikings] to find a way to win when things were not going your way."
Improvement is still coming, Kearns indicated.
"We've got to be mentally ready for postseason," he said.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Kearns p-cf 3-2-2-0, Gr.Porter lf-p 4-0-1-0, Likens ph 1-0-0-0, Murphy ss 4-1-3-3, Skelton 1b 4-0-1-1, Pugh dh-3b 3-0-0-0, Wallace pr 0-0-0-0, Noblitt 2b 0-0-0-0, Marrs rf 4-0-1-0, Bradbury c 3-0-1-0, Cottrell 3b-2b 4-0-0-0 Chesshir cf-lf 3-1-1-0. Totals 33-4-10-4.
OWEN VALLEY (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Trevino p-lf 4-0-0-0, Rogers cf 3-0-1-0, Heckman ss 4-0-2-1, Kay 3b 3-0-0-0, Manuel rf 2-0-0-0, Ammerman 1b 4-0-1-0, Douglas c 2-0-2-0, Wetzel dh 3-0-0-0, Dean lf 0-0-0-0, Ray p 0-0-0-0, Robinson 2b 3-1-1-0. Totals 28-1-7-1.
West Vigo 100 201 0 -- 4
Owen Valley 001 000 0 -- 1
E -- Noblitt, Douglas 2. LOB -- WV 13, OV 11. 2B -- Kearns. HR -- Murphy. SB -- Kearns, Murphy, Chesshir, Rogers.
West Vigo IP H R ER BB SO
Kearns (W) 6 6 1 1 2 9
Gr.Porter (Sv) 1 1 0 0 1 1
Owen Valley IP H R ER BB SO
Trevino (L) 5 8 3 2 4 10
Ray 2 2 1 1 0 3
HBP -- by Trevino (Kearns), by Kearns (Kay), by Kearns (Douglas). WP -- Trevino 3, Kearns 2. PB -- Douglas 2. T -- 2:24.
Next -- West Vigo (8-2, 4-0 WIC) hosts Bloomington South on Thursday. Owen Valley (5-3, 2-2) hosts Eastern Greene on Friday.
