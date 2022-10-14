Aaron Loudermilk, (AGE --) whose term on the County Council runs through 2024, is a captain on the Terre Haute Police Department, entering as a patrolman on June 10, 1999. He would step down from his council seat if he were to win the sheriff's post in the Nov. 8 general election.
Loudermilk is the president of the Vigo County Council and has served on the council since 2017. He has served on the Terre Haute Police Department since June 2009 and is a captain in the support services division. He is a (YEAR ?) graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in criminology. He also has a master of business administration degree with finance concentration. (WHAT YEAR - AND ISU?)
Loudermilk in February filed as a Republican, switching parties. Loudermilk had been previously elected to the Vigo County Council as a Democrat and said he had been a long-time Democrat. He stated he changed parties after seeing some Democrats push for a defund the police movement.
1) With voters to choose among two, what makes you the better candidate?
2) What accomplishments do you note as president of county council and your work on council that you think will aid voters to consider you for sheriff?
3) What do you think it take to be a good sheriff?
4) What made you switch parties - you mentioned defund police movement. (am pointing out opponent health, so asking this to you)
Democrat Sheriff John Plasse, age -59, a former Terre Haute police chief for 11 years, is seeking re-election.
He is a 1982 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and a 1990 graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in criminology, with a minor in sociology.
He has served 37 years in law enforcement, the last three as county sheriff.
He served 34 years in the military, retiring in late 2017 as sergeant major in the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division. He had three deployments, two for combat in Afghanistan and a third in Guantanamo Bay. He has been a member of the All Guard International Combat Shooting Team since 2002.
He and his wife, Julie, have three children.
In May, Plasse announced he has stage 1b pancreatic cancer. He has completed chemotherapy and has a final surgery this month.
