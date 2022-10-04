Vigo County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution in support of a new Vigo County Superior Court Division 7.
Chris Newton, judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division IV who also serves as chief judge, said a new court is needed to address juvenile court caseloads.
"At this time, we have the third-highest caseload of courts in the state of Indiana," Newton told commissioners, with juvenile caseloads between two and a half and three times the recommended caseloads under the state's weighed caseload system.
"With that caseload, it is particularly driven by the juvenile court," the judge said. "With this new court, we hope we can dispense justice a little quicker particularly in custody and other disputes, but we also hope this will have an effect, as we intend to keep the magistrate on our jail population and trying to get cases resolved on a quicker manner," Newton said.
"We have done a lot of different things and have a lot of specialty courts trying to lessen the amount and the strain on the jail, but it (jail population) still keeps going up," the judge said.
"The bipartisan nature of this, as this is not a political issue, is a countywide issue and I think all of us at this point are jumping in and doing our best to resolve it," Newton said of heavy caseloads.
Newton said a state Senate committee will meet next week to review a new court. The proposal for a new court has to clear that committee before it goes to the full Indiana General Assembly to consider next year.
The earliest the new court could be put into place is July 2023 or by the end of 2023, with a judicial appointment made by the governor, he said.
"Then in the 2024 election cycle, whoever the new judge would be would run in that cycle. We would have one other judge who would be up at that time, and this is Division 6, so Division 6 and Division 7 would run (for election) at the same time if this all goes according to plan," Newton said.
Commissioner Mike Morris said the new court has been on the radar for several months and "efforts to try to minimize and avoid this if at all possible (have been done), and here we are," he said. "This is what we are mandated to due by the Constitution to serve these people."
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said there is a tremendous need for the court.
"A lot of the questions I have would be next year, when hopefully this is approved, as far as logistics of staffing," Kearns said. "But right now I am very supportive ... of moving this forward."
The new court cost could include a $5,000 supplement for a judge salary (the state paying the rest) plus $83,356 for salaries of two court reporters and $15,000 for office equipment. That could also be altered to having one court reporter and one bailiff.
The resolution requests the state's Commission on Courts to favorably consider the new judge and court. The commission, created by the Indiana Supreme Court, provides an independent and comprehensive review of the state's court systems, policies and practices.
B&B permits considered
In another issue, Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner recommended commissioners consider adopting an ordinance to require a permit for homes rented as a bed and breakfast. Gardner said his office has no way of determining if a home is used as a bread and breakfast.
He recommends a small fee, such as $25 for a permit, with a much higher penalty for any home found operating as a bed and breakfast without a permit. The permit would allow the county a way to monitor bread and breakfast to ensure each are paying a county innkeeper tax as required by the state.
"The concern is you are seeing more (bread and breakfast) popping up. There really is no way to monitor them to make sure they are following the same guidelines as other hotels and operations are required to follow, and paying the innkeepers tax as they should," he said.
"I think you will see more and more of these pop up along Indiana 46 areas" due to a new casino, Gardner said.
County Auditor Jim Bramble said many home rentals are associated with large groups, such as VRBO or Airbnb, and those associations pay the innkeepers tax to state of Indiana, which then sends money to the county. However, any independent homeowner who just advertises on social media would not likely pay the tax.
VRB0 lists 11 properties in Terre Haute while Airbnb lists 62, said Kearns.
"So we are looking at about 100 homes now" through those bed and breakfast listings, he said.
The Terre Haute Convention and Visitor's Bureau reports the state has collected $388,541 through Sept. 30 in innkeepers tax from agencies such as VRBO and Airbnb. That averages about $38,800 a month in innkeepers tax collections from bed and breakfasts.
Other matters
Commissioners approved a $19,300 professional engineering contract with DLZ to evaluate eight traffic signals under the county's control.
Additionally, commissioners approved a $185,798 design contract amendment with HWC Engineering to extend proposed work on Clinton Road by 1,000 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.