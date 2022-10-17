Johnny Vaughn, (AGE) though running as a Democrat, was field manager for Mike Pence for Indiana campaign in 2016; was a field intern for the Indiana House Republican Committee in 2014; and legislative intern for Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford in 2014.
He received his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 2021.
You have experience with Mike Pence and Indiana House GOP, so why run on the Democrat ticket?
Terry Modesitt earned his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1982.
Bachelor of Science, Indiana State University, 1979; Juris Doctor, Indiana U., 1982.
He is also owner of Modesitt Law Firm Professional Corporation.
Born June 10, 1957
Married to Karen Ann Kiser, March 20, 1982. Children are Jared Robert, Joel Christopher.
Modesitt is seeking a fifth term as prosecutor, He began as prosecutor on January 1, 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.