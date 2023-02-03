In an effort to match salaries of Vigo County government workers to that of the business market or similar entities, a job classification and salary compensation study is recommending four options.
The options range in cost to the county from about $84,000 to $1.5 million, but actions could include variants of all four options, Jada Kent, with the certified public accounting firm Baker Tilly, told members of the Vigo County Council in a special council meeting Friday afternoon.
Additionally, a final cost could be higher as the study is based on market conditions as of April 2022, Kent said, and would need an adjustment to match the current wage market.
“On those four options and variations of that, there are probably 64 different options that we could do,” Council President R. Todd Thacker said after the meeting.
“We were overdue for the council to get engaged in this and make a decision, so what I tried to do was to bring this to the forefront so the council has to make a decision and we can move forward with it,” he said.
Thacker said he would like to have a plan and policy in place to set county salaries for 2024.
The four options include:
- Option 1: Move all employees to the minimum of their new salary range if they are below that minimum. Currently that would impact 32 employees in the county’s general fund. This option would cost $83,896.
- Option 2: Move all employees to the minimum or give a 2% wage increase, whichever is greater. No employee, under this option would receive less than a 2% wage adjustment. This option would cost $501,890.
- Option 3: Move employees to the minimum if below that range and give 0.5% wage increase for each year of employment. For example, an employee with the county for 10 years would move 5% through the salary range. This option would cost $1,203,811.
- Option 4: Move all employees to the salary midpoint if they are below, otherwise retain existing salary. This is intended to adjust employees to the “market value” of their position. Employees would have different adjustments to reach the midpoint. This option would cost $1,503,442.
Under Option 4, Kent said “it may not be appropriate for every employee to be at the midpoint, which represents the market value, so an employee above the midpoint should be fully proficient in their role. They are not still learning. If they are still learning, they are probably somewhere between minimum and midpoint (and pay that reflects that) is more appropriate.”
Vigo County current classifies workers by elected employee, general and merit. The study creates three new pay structures — general, public safety and sheriff.
The county would have 203 people in the general pay category; 20 in public safety; and 13 in the sheriff pay category.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz said that while annual salary adjustments are likely needed, the county should conduct a comprehensive studies annually.
“I want to make sure we don’t get into this situation again,” Theisz said.
Kent said a comprehensive study should be done every five to seven years, “unless you start to see massive changes in your jobs and you need to make sure job descriptions are up to date. This past year has impacted certain groups of jobs, a lot more aggressively that other groups of jobs, so if you are seeing a lot of changes happening, it may be time to do a comprehensive study.”
Otherwise market adjustments can be done annually, Kent said.
Up next, the council needs to approve the pay plans; approve the grade assignments and select an option to implement salaries.
Additionally the county would have to adopt a policy to administer and maintain the compensation plan, which includes an appeal process for the salary of a job position.
Kent said the compensation is based on the position, not the person. For example, if a worker has several degrees but those degrees are not required for the position, the position does not warrant a higher salary.
The study included online questionnaires to each employee, which were then reviewed by supervisors to ensure accuracy and complete information on jobs for each position, Kent said.
Also, a market assessment was done collecting base pay and benefit information from peer organizations. A pay plan was then developed.
Jobs were classified in a point system using nine factors: education, experience, level of work, human relations, physical demands, working conditions, independence to act, impact of actions and supervision exercised.
The system is intended to ensure a “consistent, equitable and defense-able means of establishing a hierarchy of jobs” that is also compliant with the federal Equal Pay Act, Kent said.
“A point factor system means the end result of this process is a total score for every job. That is really how we are establishing a hierarchy of jobs within the county relative to the internal value of each position,” Kent said.
A market study was done with peer organizations that work like Vigo County, based on revenue, population served, number of employees and services provided. Sixteen organizations were identified, with data collected from 13 of those, plus three published surveys to present the private sector.
The peer groups include the counties of Bartholomew, Clark, Clay, Delaware, Floyd, LaPorte, Madison and Vermillion; Indiana State University; City of Muncie; State of Indiana; City of Terre Haute; and the Vigo County School Corp. The three studies were from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Economic Research Institute and CompAnalyst Market Data.
