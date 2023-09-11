The Vigo County Public Library will celebrate its 29th annual Family Learning Day on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at the main branch parking lot.
Family Learning Day introduces children to various arts, hobbies and skills in a family-friendly environment. Family Learning Day will feature appearances from Sparky the Fire Dog from the Terre Haute Fire Department and the alpacas from Sisters of Providence’s White Violet Center for Eco-Justice.
Children can explore large vehicles from first responders, have their faces painted, enjoy a Foam Homies Bubble Party, select free books to take home, dance to music provided by DJ Danny Wayne and enter to win giveaways.
More than 30 organizations will be in attendance. The groups will be on site to provide children with educational activities and supply caregivers with information about resources available throughout Vigo County.
Free books will be available while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.