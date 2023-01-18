Joni Wise, administrator for the Vigo County Health Department, reported at Wednesday’s quarterly Board of Health meeting that for the first time in more than three years, the department was optimally staffed.
Wise noted that it was quite an achievement, given that many employees could have gone into more lucrative jobs in the private sector.
In other business, the board rescheduled election of officers. Since there were two board members attending via Zoom and another absent altogether, it was decided to move the election of board chairperson and vice president to the next meeting in April, when everyone would be physically present.
Wise also reported that she was working on the health department’s annual report, which is due to be available to the public no more than 90 days from the beginning of the new year.
The report, she said, “is a great tool to show the public what we actually do.”
Dr. Darren Brucken, health officer, informed the board that the number of influenza cases had decreased significantly in recent days, but warned, “We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Numbers from the fall quarter were made available by Linda Decker, who oversees the nursing program, Loretta Little, who oversees vital statistics and Mike Grayless of Vector Control.
From October through December, a total of 1,656 patients were seen at the clinic. Vigo County employees receiving flu shots there numbered 154.
In that same period, there were 865 COVID-19 cases — 804 among adults, 61 pediatric cases — down significantly from the third quarter, which saw more than 1,000 cases.
Vigo County saw 24 suicides and 32 overdoses in 2022, which were just slightly higher than 2021’s numbers, 22 suicides and 25 overdoses.
