The Vigo County School Corp. has mailed the final round of remote learning packets to children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
The packets, which focus on reading, math, science, and social/emotional learning, are specific to the child’s grade level and will be used for the remaining eight remote learning days on May 4-7 and May 11-14.
The packets have more specific enrichment activities and link to the school corporation’s Character Trait Road Map, which focuses on social/emotional traits that the state of Indiana has identified as employability skills.
VCSC announced April 13 that it would shift to a four-day remote learning week in May, and that the final student day would be May 14.
Tabco, through a bid process, agreed to print and mail the packets for the school district at cost, and we are thankful for their partnership.
High school students will continue to work individually with their teachers May 4-7 and May 11-14 to close the academic year.
Backup packets are available digitally at vigoschools.org. Families who did not receive a packet in the mail may also pick one up from Sarah Scott Middle School from 11-noon on Friday, May 1, during the school’s normal food distribution time. Families may also contact their principal via e-mail for help.
