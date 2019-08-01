The Terre Haute City Council voted Thursday night to rezone property behind Honey Creek Mall as the site for the new Vigo County Jail.
The lone item on the agenda was the question for rezoning of a $500,000, 22-acre plot at 500 W. Honey Creek Drive for use by Vigo County to build a new jail.
The county intends to build a 140,000-square-foot, 500-bed jail. The county’s consultants estimate a $60 million construction cost requiring an annual debt service of more than $5.62 million.
Annual operating and utility costs for a new Vigo County Jail are estimated to cost more than $6.89 million, an increase of more than $2.56 million over the current jail’s costs.
The council voted against a similar request in December 2018 when Vigo Commissioners asked for property along Prairieton Road rezoned.
This story will be updated.
