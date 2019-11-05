The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Fredrick S. Johnson, 33, 1200 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Criminal trespass and reckless driving.
• Shane M. Edmond, 33, 2500 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• John G. Diekhoff, 51, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Scott W. Hiter, 46, 1900 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Troy A. Megerle, 33, 300 block of West Locust Street, Shelbyville. Booked 4:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Roy Tabor, 36, 9700 block of Grotto Road, Seelyville. Booked 4:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jason Rawley, 40, 5800 block of Bywood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:03 p.m. Court ordered.
• Steven J. Massutti, 38, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Clint D. Lawson, 30, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Illegal tagging of a wild animal, theft and assisting a criminal.
• Christian A. Campbell, 27, 400 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Zachary Muncy, 39, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darin A. Bord, 30, 1200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Doug A. Curtis, 45, 2800 block of Dean, Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Trevor L. Morgan, 31, no address available. Booked 10:09 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• James J. Duchene, 62, 300 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 10:20 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
Monday
• Kyle S. Suggs, 24, 4800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Elijah Nunn, 21, 10 block of North Water Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kayla J. Burks, 30, 800 block of Cooke Road, Rockville. Booked 7:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jonathon A. Banks, 51, 100 block of Laurey, Vincennes. Booked 9:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Antonette R. McNeal, 33, 1400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 p.m. Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Brandee R. Johnson, 45, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jason Randolph, 21, 400 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Brandi N. Newburn, 38, 300 block of West Olive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jackie Means, 47, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Cynthia D. Dwyer, 34, 500 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.