Four district seats on the Vigo County Council are up for election.
In District 1, incumbent Republican David Thompson, (AGE) a detective on the Terre Haute Police Department, will face Democrat Jeff Fisher, (AGE) who served 13 years Terre Haute Fire Chief, starting his career as a city firefighter in 1989. He now works (on a fire response team?) at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
In District 2, Republican Brenda Wilson, (AGE) who was caucused to represent the district in Jan. 2021, is considered the incumbent. Wilson previously worked as a court reporter and as a bailiff in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1, and in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office Child Support Enforcement. She is currently employed at F.L. Wilson, Inc., a family held farm business.
Democrat Nancy Alsup (age - 64?) previously served as Vigo County Recorder from 2008 to 2016 serving two elected terms and one year caucused into replace former treasurer Ray Watts. She also served as Vigo County Treasurer from 2017 to 2020, losing re-election in 2020 to Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson. Alsup also previously worked in county maintenance department.
In District 3, incumbent Democrat Vicki Weger, 74, was first caucused onto the council in 2017, the won election to her first term in 2018.She spent much of her career as a working journalist in the Wabash Valley as assignments editor and managing editor at WTHI-TV and as a network news field producer for NBC, ABC, and PBS, in the the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia.
Republican Ryan Cummins has been co-owner of the Apple House since 1982; served on the Terre Haute City Council from 2000 to 2008; and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977 to 1994.
