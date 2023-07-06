The Woman’s Department Club completed another successful program year of activities, meetings, field trips, and luncheon events. The club continues its mission to be a force for good in the community and to uplift young women educationally, socially, and culturally. Three departments carried out events each month throughout the year along with the monthly meetings of the Board of Directors.
The Arts Department began its year with a “Bee Social” Guest Day held at the Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro in Brazil. Members found meetings interesting as Jane Davison gave a Craft Demonstration with her Memory Bears and as Susan Rozgony shared one of her books, “Lucky Linden: The Ride of My Life. Other programs featured Pastor Laura McDonald who shared her journey with music to becoming the Minister of the Maple Avenue Methodist Church and Deb Dodson, Dance Instructor and WDC Secretary who shared her enthusiasm for ballet and its history. One meeting was a field trip to Sullivan where the group met at the Art Gallery located in a historical building on the Sullivan Square. This year’s Arts Chairman was Linda West.
The Garden and Nature Department planned three educational field trips: one to a nature preserve in Perrysville, Indiana, the Smith Cemetery, another to Casey, Illinois to see big things in a small town, and a third to a 7,000 acre nature preserve south of Linton Indiana, Goose Pond. Cooking was featured at two meetings as members shared old family recipes and recipes from Fannie Farmer’s book, “Art of Cooking.” This year’s Garden and Nature Chairman was Leslie Bilyeu.
The Junior Department carried out a wide variety of Sunday afternoon meetings, held its 64th Annual Cotillion in the Convention Center, and its annual Ladies Luncheon at the Sycamore Winery. At each meeting members donated items of all types to be shared with children and families. In addition, members provided bell ringing for the Salvation Army, volunteering in the Mouse House, helping with Clothe-A-Child and Youth Food Delivery. The Junior Sponsor has been Tammy Kikta and Assistant sponsor Rachel Cox.
Holiday Celebrations included a “Friendsgiving” Luncheon-a joint Thanksgiving venture of Garden and Nature with the Arts Department held at Miss Gall’s Grocery, and a Christmas Luncheon at the Country Club paying tribute to past presidents. Bill Robison enlivened the Christmas gathering by providing music with his own handmade dulcimer. Completing the year at the Inn of the Woman’s Department Club, the members held their Installation of Officers. They also honored the Scholarship Award Winners and the Junior Department Guests and their Mothers. Hostess for the Sunday event was Inn Owner Jevy Lenderman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.