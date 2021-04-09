New cases of COVID-19 continue to increase slightly in Vermilion County and the region. But vaccinations are moving ahead at a decent clip in an effort to keep up.
Health officials report a 2.4% positivity rate for new cases in the region and in Vermilion County, with case increases in five of the last 10 days. ICU bed availability remains good at 47%.
A number of states in the Midwest have reported recent cases in the virus.
The good news, however is that vaccinations continue to increase significantly.
As of last Wednesday, the percentage of Vermilion County residents fully vaccinated reached 15.52%. That represents 11,924 people fully vaccinated.
The total number of vaccinations administered has reached 30,115, with more than have of those still awaiting a second dose.
The total number of county residents 65 and older who are fully vaccinated is 7,211. The number of county residents 16-64 fully vaccinated is 4,713.
Health officials reported a large Johnson and Johnson clinic at the Fischer Theatre on Wednesday. Vaccinations were administered to 425 individuals. There will be another clinic today for Johnson and Johnson and appointments were close to full.
Anyone wanting to sign up for upcoming clinics can go to the health department website: www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662 Ext. 263 or 264.
The final second-dose Moderna clinic was conducted Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
Clinics will be back at Danville Area Community College and the county airport next week. Moderna clinics will open for first and second doses.
Health officials said they would heading to more rural areas soon in an effort to offer vaccines to harder-to-reach populations with the Johnson and Johnson allocation.
Some of those locations where clinics will be headed by the end of the month and into May include Sidell, Oakwood, Georgetown, CRIS, Danville Housing Authority, Salvation Army and the Rescue Mission.
Other vaccine location opportunities are available at Carle, which has both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Visit the Carle website for more information: carle.org/home/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccine-information/county-information.
OSF has Moderna available. Visit their website for more information: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/vaccine.
At Aunt Martha’s, visit www.auntmarthas.org/covid19resourcecenter.
For the Danville VA, visit www.danville.va.gov.
CVS in Hoopeston has the Pfizer vaccine and can vaccinate ages 16-plus: www.cvs.com.
Walgreens in Danville also has Pfizer and can vaccinate 16-plus: www.walgreens.com.
For Meijer, visit clinic.meijer.com.
The county reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — one resident in their 70s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, and one teen. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,882, 246 of which are active.
There are currently four Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. The death toll remains at 125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.