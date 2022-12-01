The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Thursday announced it will launch the African-American Board Leadership Institute in February.
The goal of the program is to increase the number and broaden the participation of African-Americans in leadership roles in the Wabash Valley.
The institute will develop a cohort of leaders by working to help provide them skills and knowledge as community leaders by offering a deep-dive look into board governance responsibilities through a variety of activities, the United Way said in a news release.
The program will utilize monthly intensive in-person and virtual experiences that will include group discussions, exercises, case studies and the building of problem-solving skills. Participants will engage with community leaders and various organizations as well as receive materials and templates to maximize the program’s effectiveness.
Those who successfully complete the AABLI program will be eligible for assistance with placement on governing boards or commissions across the Wabash Valley.
The program is open to African-Americans looking to expand their leadership and be more involved in the Wabash Valley. The group will meet monthly beginning in February and concluding in July.
Applications are open now through Jan. 10, 2023, at uwwv.org/aabli. The application process will be competitive as space is limited. Participants will be selected by the end of January.
The program was made possible by a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to help initiate it. That funding, in combination with United Way of the Wabash Valley support, will help with the development and start-up costs of the program.
The effort is partnering with Global Perspective Culture Company founded by Camille Wallace, a Terre Haute native, to help design and implement the program, including one-on-one mentoring with participants.
Abby Desboro of the United Way said, “As an organization we are working to take a more focused approach to diversity, equity, and Inclusion as it relates to our internal work but also our outside community.”
For more information visit uwwv.org/aabli or call the United Way at 812-235-6287.
