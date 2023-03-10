The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Friday announced it is awarding 10 mini-grants, up to $5,000 each, totaling more than $41,000 to help improve the quality of life in a number of neighborhoods.
This is the third round of Neighborhood Improvement Project grants from United Way’s Strong Neighborhood Impact Council
The projects receiving grants are:
- Mini Lending Libraries: The Lending Libraries, created by Hamilton Center, will be installed in seven different locations across 5 counties. Each Lending Library will be filled with donated books that are free for the community to enjoy.
- 12 Points Beautification Project: A part of the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, this will include useful items like a bus stop shell, trash can receptacles, permanent benches, and signage. The project also includes the installation of new landscape beds and planters.
- Central Elementary School Greenhouse: The Vermillion County EDC is working to create a community garden at Central Elementary School in Clinton, including raised beds and a greenhouse. This project aims to create a gathering space for students, encourage healthy lifestyles centered around healthy eating, and enhance the surrounding neighborhoods.
- Geulah Ministry Garden: The Geulah Ministry will install a border of fruit trees around an empty lot, along with a vineyard, pollinators, and a community produce garden. The new garden area will provide a meeting space for the community and promote healthy eating.
- Solar Lights Community Garden: This project will help support the creation and installation of four solar-powered pillar lights in reTHINK’s Community Garden. The solar lights will be built to last using pressured lumber for framing and will use recycled plastic panels that are locally manufactured in reTHINK’s plastic upcycling center.
- The Lab Concert Series: A collaboration between the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra and Three Sisters Investments will help to support a larger project that will create a 3-event chamber music series for the Ryves neighborhood. The concert series will feature small ensembles of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra musicians bringing music-centered gathering opportunities to the neighborhood.
- Terre Haute Truck Stop Upgrade: Truck Stop Indy will be working to improve the Truck Stop’s accessibility in 12 Points along with its lighting, concrete, increased seating, plants, and dog waste stations. This is also part of a larger project that will bring more food and beverage options to the neighborhood that are local and affordable.
- Herz-Rose Park Sculpture Project: Part of a larger project by Wabash Valley Art Spaces, this mini-grant will support a public art project in Herz-Rose Park by artist Greg Mueller. The art installation will be created to respond to the neighborhood’s desire for better communication and community connection.
- 12 Points Library Splash Pad: This project by the Vigo County Public Library will help add a splash pad to the outdoor area of the upcoming 12 Points Vigo County Public Library branch. The water used in the splash pad will be captured and used to water plants on the property, including a raised bed garden.
- Summer Camp at Spencer Ball Park: Part of a larger project by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors, this mini-grant will help support a community service project for campers who are participating in the summer camp at Spencer Ball Park. As part of their camp week, campers will help improve the park’s infrastructure by planting flowers and painting a park building.
For more information, please visit, www.uwwv.org.
