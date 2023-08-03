Union Health on Thursday announced it is lifting its requirement that health care workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Union said the decision comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lifted the federal mandate for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"In response and effective immediately, Union Health will also revise its policy to lift the mandate for COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or requirement to provide services within the health system," Union said in a news release.
The COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to several other public health interventions, has been a valuable tool and served to keep both staff and patients safe by reducing transmission, Union said.
Union said it continues to strongly encourage all employees, volunteers, students, vendors and providers to remain up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination.
