Disgraced AG's fate best placed in hands of his party's delegates
The Indiana Republican Party has a problem. His name is Curtis Hill. And he currently, at least until Monday, is the state's attorney general. When that day rolls around, his law license is officially suspended for one month by order of the state Supreme Court for groping a state legislator and three other women during a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session.
Because the attorney general is required by law to have an active law license, he is not be able to perform legal duties while suspended. The law doesn't specify, however, whether someone can still serve as attorney general during a temporary suspension.
Hill has appointed his chief deputy to oversee the attorney general's office until the suspension ends on June 17.
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't convinced that Hill's approach is the correct one and has asked the high court to clarify whether Hill can appoint his replacement or lose his office. Holcomb claims only the governor can appoint someone to replace a state officeholder.
The court is set to begin hearing legal arguments on the matter.
The looming Republican State Convention is lending a sense of urgency to the controversy. Hill is seeking renomination at the convention, which is set to begin June 18, the day after his suspension ends and his law license is automatically reinstated. Most high-ranking state Republicans, including Holcomb, have long called for Hill to resign. The embattled GOP officeholder has resisted and has steadfastly denied he did anything wrong.
If the Supreme Court allows Hill to remain as attorney general, he has a chance of being renominated by GOP convention delegates despite having opposition from the state Republican establishment and at least two other candidates.
And that's why Hill is a problem for the Republican Party. If renominated, it would represent a significant fracture in party unity. Holcomb would be in a position of having to either embrace or reject a candidate for high-ranking state office from the party he leads. What's more, Hill's presence on the general election ballot could mean the GOP faces a legitimate threat of losing that office. Democrats have two strong candidates seeking the party's nomination next month.
The Supreme Court could let the GOP off the hook if it rules Holcomb can replace Hill because of the disciplinary suspension.
We don't blame the court if it resists deciding on Hill's ultimate fate. His presence in this mess is the Republican Party's problem. It should be up to Republicans to handle this matter. How the GOP proceeds with Hill will reveal where the party's heart and soul truly resides.
