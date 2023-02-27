Vigo County and much of the Wabash Valley are under a tornado watch.
Other local counties included in the watch, which was issued at 11:05 today by the National Weather Service, include Clay, Parke, Putnam and Vermillion.
A tornado watch means conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. A watch will not necessarily result in severe weather.
The watch is in effect until 4 p.m.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.
