The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 5 p.m. today for 39 counties in Indiana that include Vigo, Sullivan, Clay, Vermillion, Parke and Greene.
A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.
Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather.
During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.
