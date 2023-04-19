High school baseball — Bloomington South at West Vigo, 6 p.m.; Linton at Clay City, 5:30 p.m.; Paris at Marshall, Ill., 5:30 p.m.; South Putnam at North Central, 5:30 p.m.; Northview at Cloverdale, 5:30 p.m.; Robinson at Richland County, Ill., 5:30 p.m.; Shakamak at Vincennes Rivet, 5:30 p.m.; Westville at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
High school softball — Bloomington North at Terre Haute North, 6 p.m.; Bloomington South at Terre Haute South, 6 p.m.; Clay City at Dugger, 6 p.m.; Newton at Hutsonville, Ill., 5:30 p.m.; Paris at Marshall, Ill., 5:30 p.m.; North Central at White River Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Northview at Cloverdale, 5:30 p.m.; Greencastle at Parke Heritage, 5:30 p.m.; Robinson at Richland County, Ill., 5:30 p.m.; Shakamak at Sullivan, 5 p.m.
High school boys tennis — Teutopolis at Paris, Ill., 5:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis — Bloomington North at Terre Haute North, 6 p.m.; Bloomington South at Terre Haute South, 6:30 p.m.; West Vigo at Owen Valley, 5 p.m.; South Vermillion at Northview, 5:15 p.m.; Southmont at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.; Sullivan at Bloomfield, 5 p.m.
High school track and field — West Vigo, Northview at Greencastle, 5:30 p.m.; Marshall at Paris Tiger Relays, 5 p.m.; South Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage at North Vermillion Invitational, 5 p.m.; Robinson at Richland County Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
High school boys golf — Shakamak at Terre Haute North, Hulman Links, 5 p.m.; Linton at Clay City, 5 p.m.; Attica at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.; Sullivan at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
