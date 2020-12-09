On Tuesday, Northview and Terre Haute South girls basketball played an overtime classic in which the Knights endured the joint greatest scoring surge in Braves history by Zayda Hatfield to win by four in overtime.
On Wednesday, the teams met again.
It’s rare enough to have the same two teams play back-to-back on consecutive nights. The COVID-19 re-arranged schedules have taken every school out of their usual norms.
It’s rarer still to have two teams see each other so quickly after going 15 rounds in a battle royale the night before.
Sustaining energy and concentration was going to be paramount for the winning team on Wednesday. In that regard, Northview made a statement.
The Knights defeated the Braves 58-28 on Wednesday as they showed no signs of slowing down after a harder-fought victory on Tuesday.
“Our kids love to play basketball, they really do,” Northview coach Zack Keyes said. “With the way the end of regulation went yesterday [South wiped out a 10-point deficit in the final minutes], they wanted to come out and show they were better than that. We got off to a hot start and the momentum carried us through.”
Macey Timberman had a career day for the Knights, scoring 30 points. She also had six rebounds. This came one night after Audri Spencer had 31 points. Spencer chipped in 14 points this time.
“It’s a group effort for us. I thought Macey had her best effort tonight. Audri had one of her best last night,” Keyes said. “It’s a fun group of kids to coach.”
It was a very difficult shooting night for the Braves as they converted just 11 of 43 from the field. Hatfield, who tied a school record with 43 points in Tuesday’s game, scored 12 on Wednesday, though she did have five blocked shots. The Braves were also out-rebounded by a 43-26 margin.
South endured a rough start – it had seven turnovers in the first quarter and converted just one of its seven shot attempts. A Hatfield bucket at the 4:32 mark was all the Braves were able to get. Northview, on the other hand, was able to take advantage of four different scorers to take a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We didn’t change anything. We did exactly what we did last night [defensively], we just did it how we’re supposed to,” Keyes said.
The lead reached 16-2 before South began to chip away. Paitlyn Shipley scored the final seven points of the quarter for the Braves as they sliced their deficit to 22-11.
The Braves (3-4)weren’t able to sustain their momentum in the second half. Northview started the second half with a 15-2 run as Timberman scored seven of the points. She would score 19 of her 30 after halftime as the Knights pulled away.
South coach Will Staal elected to focus on the positives of the rare two-day, two-game series rather than the way it ended for the Braves.
“What we wanted to accomplish with this double-double with Northview is see things we hadn’t done before. Zayda did something last night I had not seen and we came back from being down 10 with 1 minute, 13 seconds left. I had not seen that from this group. We saw tonight that our starters can have a tough first half, but still come out and work. We know what we need to work on and we got a gut check tonight,” said Staal, who also singled out reserve guard Niree Evans for her improvement and energy.
As for Northview, the Knights are 4-1 heading into a Western Indiana Conference showdown with strong-starting West Vigo on Friday in Brazil.
“Winning is fun, but we have to stay focused. We have another tough one on Friday,” Keyes said.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (28) – Hatfield 6-25 0-0 12, Shipley 3-5 2-4 9, Padgett 1-6 1-2 3, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-3 2-2 2, Evans 1-2 0-4 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Merk 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Speth 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. 11-43 FG, 5-12 FT, 28 TP.
NORTHVIEW (58) – Timberman 10-21 8-9 30, Pearce 2-9 1-3 7, Spencer 5-12 2-2 14, Maurer 0-2 0-0 0, H. Dawson 1-5 1-2 3, E. Dawson 0-0 0-0 0, B. Eldridge 2-3 0-0 4, M. Eldridge 0-2 0-0 0. Whitman 0-0 0-0 0, Corrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Schlatter 0-0 0-0 0. 20-54 FG, 12-16 FT, 58 TP.
TH South 2 9 3 14 - 28
Northview 10 11 17 19 - 58
3-point goals - THS 1-14 (Shipley 1-2, Hatfield 0-7, Padgett 0-3, Baldwin 0-1, Evans 0-1); N 6-19 (Pearce 2-9, Timberman 2-5, Spencer 2-4, Maurer 0-1). Rebounds - THS 26 (Padgett 8); N 43 (Team 10, H. Dawson 8, Timberman 6, B. Eldridge 6, Spencer 5). Steals - THS 6 (Shipley 3); N 5 (Timberman 3). Blocks - THS 6 (Hatfield 5); N 1 (Timberman). Turnovers - THS 19, N 15. Total fouls - THS 16, N 13.
JV – Northview 60 (Eldridge 16), TH South 20 (Speth 12).
Next – Northview (4-1) hosts West Vigo on Friday. TH South (3-4) hosts Evansville Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.