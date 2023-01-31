Indiana Conservation Officers on Tuesday said they arrested three people after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County.
Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32; all of Indianapolis, face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
About 8:15 p.m., Officer Matt Landis was following up on citizen complaints of night hunting in the area of Sullivan County Road 400 East and County Road 550 North when he heard a shot from nearby and saw a vehicle leaving the area.
During a traffic stop, Landis observed three rifles and a spotlight in the vehicle that was driven by Hrang Lian, its only occupant, police said.
With the help of additional conservation officers, a Sullivan City police officer, a Sullivan County sheriff’s deputy and an Indiana state trooper, Sang and Ro Hmung Lian were located in the area.
Officers found the poached deer using a conservation police dog and an ISP drone. Meat from the deer was donated to a local family.
