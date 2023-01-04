The Hometown Savings Bank will make a $10,000 donation to the Vigo County Education Foundation in honor of former bank director Thomas Templeton and his wife Carol, both of whom passed away in 2022.
The funds will be used as seed money for the Thomas and Carol Templeton Endowment.
The earnings from the endowment may be used each year to fund mini grants in the areas of math, literacy, or physical education.
“Tom and Carol were beloved by the community, and Tom served on the board of THSB for 35 years,” said Bart Colwell, THSB president.
“How blessed we were that Tom provided his wisdom and insight, and how privileged we are to be able to honor the memory of Tom and Carol in perpetuity through this endowment.”
Members of the Templeton family expressed their gratitude for the generous tribute.
Son John Templeton wrote, “We are deeply moved that The Hometown Savings Bank would honor our parents in this thoughtful, significant way.
“We are all proud products of the Vigo County public schools, and our parents instilled the value of education and volunteerism as evidenced by their involvement through tutoring, teaching, PTOs and booster clubs for the schools.”
Jane Templeton Nichols, VCEF executive director, said that “providing the best education possible for Vigo County students meant so much to both our parents. Dad was a founding member of the Vigo County Education Foundation, serving as its first treasurer, and Mom and Dad continued to be active volunteers. The Foundation is incredibly grateful to THSB for this substantial endowment that will provide educational enrichment opportunities for Vigo County students forever.”
The Vigo County Education Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the mission of providing programs and projects that enhance and enrich public education.
Founded in 1984, the VCEF exists to support extra, creative, and engaging programming outside the standard school budget. More details may be found on their website at www.vigocountyeducationfoundation.org.
