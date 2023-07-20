Throughout downtown Terre Haute’s existence there have been economic booms and lulls along Wabash Avenue and beyond. Today, the amount of development and renovations of the downtown landscape rivals almost any period in its history. A major factor in the recent momentum lies on the corner of Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue in the Hulman & Company Building that was once the home of Clabber Girl.
After Gibson Development LLC purchased the building from the Hulman family, the process of preparing the iconic building for its next chapter as a hub for commerce and industry began. The building, now aptly named The Hub, looks to help aid downtown Terre Haute in its efforts to continue revitalizing the once bustling heart of the city.
“You’ve got to strike a balance between maintaining the character of the building while also meeting the needs and expectations of tenants today,” said Brian Kooistra, executive vice president of Gibson Development LLC. The renovations have already yielded results for The Hub, seeing tennents like The Station Coworking and Petty Pit Stop bring crowds of people into the building everyday.
The second floor is being occupied by the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, Gibson Development and others.
“At its peak I could see a hundred or more people coming to work here every day thanks to the density of this building,” Kooistra said. “That added traffic on our sidewalks by our storefronts and restaurants is obviously a good thing.”
Serving an ever-changing workforce means adapting the resources Terre Haute provides, which is where The Station Coworking comes in. Formerly known as Launch Terre Haute, The Station Coworking now occupies the north side of the first floor. From the “train room” to the loading dock that has been converted into a large patio space, The Station Coworking has established itself as the premier co-working space of the Wabash Valley.
“The Station’s aspirations outgrew the space where Launch Terre Haute was previously housed,” said Jessica Cox, chief operating officer for The Station and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “The location in The Hub was a natural fit for our new vision and overall brand.”
Beyond the members who work remotely at The Station Coworking, the new location is available for rentals to companies and individuals who have utilized the space in a variety of ways ranging from work retreats to baby showers. The Station also offers private office space that can be leased, as well as a classroom kitchen that can be used to host cooking classes and other demonstrations.
“Making sure we kept the unique aspects of the space intact while providing our members the modern amenities they need was a big part of the process,” Cox said.
The warm reception from the community isn’t a first for the historical building. In 1893, the Terre Haute Express newspaper noted the “grand affair” of the building opening saw “thousands of visitors pour into the city” for “a memorable day in the history of Terre Haute.”
“The reaction from the community has been really positive. People are excited to see the building back in use. I’ve heard a lot of excitement about the additional food option downtown,” Kooistra said.
Petty Pit Stop has opened a second location in downtown Terre Haute in the former site of the Clabber Girl Bakeshop. While there are breakfast and lunch staples that are similar to the former restaurant, Petty Pit Stop boasts a menu filled with unique options that offer an alternative to other eateries in the area. The restaurant’s first location resides in Sullivan and opened in 2017.
After a ribbon cutting in June, owner Jen Petty told the Tribune-Star, “The building is just too beautiful to be sitting,” she said. “This is enticing and a little bit intimidating at the same time. It’s big shoes to fill. But I don’t know how you walk in this space and say, ‘Mmm — no, this is not for me.’ You just walk and say ‘yes’ no matter what. You can’t deny it.”
In the coming months, The Hub will also host the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, which will move out of its current location after nearly 20 years. The move, in part, is motivated by unifying Terre Haute’s efforts to ensure a successful business sector.
“We want anybody who’s interested in starting a business, growing their business or anything having to do with business to be able to walk through the doors of this building and access those services that they need,” said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
In total, the building has seven floors of sprawling space, much of which is currently a blank canvas. “We’re working with designers on improving the building to facilitate the leasing of the upper floors. We hope to break ground later this year,” Kooistra said. “We’re actively in the process of pre-leasing that space.”
Gibson Development LLC’s goals for The Hub remain clear – impacting Terre Haute and west-central Indiana in a positive and unified way. “This property will help further the development of downtown Terre Haute. A rising tide raises all boats,” Kooistra said during an interview in his office that was previously occupied by Tony Hulman.
“The building is 131 years old and up until two years ago it had only one owner. This is a new chapter in the building’s history,” Kooistra said. “We’re making an effort to preserve it and make it functional for the next 100 years.”
