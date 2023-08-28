When I was nine years old, my fourth-grade teacher gave the class a writing assignment. We had to answer the question, “What would you do with a million dollars and why?” While my classmates were scribbling about the houses and cars they would buy and the places they would visit, I wrote one sentence: “I would buy a zoo and make sure everyone could afford to visit as much as they wanted so they could learn about animals.” While my originality impressed my teacher, he still wanted a full-page essay. Here is that essay from a slightly more grown-up perspective.
Why did I want to buy a zoo? I love animals. I want to see them happy and healthy. I want to share the joy animals give me. I can’t pinpoint a single reason for my love of animals.
I could say I love them because animals don’t hold grudges, but I’m not sure that’s entirely true. When I forget to put leftovers in the dog’s bowl, she pouts all night.
I might say that animals don’t judge, but the way the cats look at me sometimes, I definitely feel judged.
I could mention that animals spark the nurturing side of us, but the eel refuses to be nurtured.
Maybe I love animals because my parents and at least one set of grandparents loved animals and taught me to love them as well. Maybe I love animals because it’s part of my genetics. Or maybe it’s a bit of both.
I believe people fall into three categories when you mention animals:
They dislike all living creatures.
They like their own pets and tolerate other critters for short periods of time.
They love critters of all kinds and can be particularly obsessed with their own pets.
For the people who dislike the animal world, I will only say, I believe you are missing out on a great part of life.
To the people who like their own pets and extend a certain amount of tolerance to others, you are off to a good start and balance out the third group.
For the people in the third group, I applaud your crazy obsession with all things furred, finned, feathered and scaled.
Whatever group you fall into, take some time to learn about the nonhuman beings around you. Walk through a park, read a book, add a feeder to your yard or watch a documentary. Maybe your opinion of animals will change and grow.
Someday, when my zoo expands beyond dogs, cats, ferrets, birds, fish, rabbits, lizards, tortoises, goats, pigs, raccoons, skunks and possums, I hope you will visit often.
