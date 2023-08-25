William Hawkins, the Terre Haute Convention Center’s food and beverage director, has been a chef for so long he doesn’t feel the heat. Literally.
He recalls putting his hand on a hot stovetop and not realizing he had done it until he sensed its vibration. His earlier use of prescription antibiotics caused ulnar nerve damage, impairing the sensations the hands feel.
Hawkins is in the Convention Center’s kitchen, where others definitely feel the heat, preparing a couple of meals for a magazine photo shoot. Ordinarily, he says that food prepared to be photographed is created in a fashion that isn’t intended to be eaten, but given the number of guests surrounding him, having them leave without a nice repast is unthinkable. So not only do his preparations have to look good, they have to taste great. No pressure.
Usually, kitchen employees “eat the stuff that we mess up,” Hawkins said.
On his menu this day were smokehouse chicken with bacon and garlic alongside asparagus atop smash-fried potatoes, as well as beef short ribs with wine and caramelized onions and a demi glace. The Terre Haute Convention Center differs from most large-scaled venues in that it seeks out local farm foods and its cooks make stuff from scratch, including sauces. Hawkins is open to partnering with a local properly certified farm.
Hawkins is all business — or mostly business. As Van Halen’s “Running with the Devil” emanated from the kitchen’s speakers, he declared, “Classic rock is a necessary ingredient in everything.” He sliced food with his trusty knife, which he has called Rusty.
“He’s not rusty, he’s just carbon steel,” said the veteran knife collector, who seeks out handmade and hand-forged blades.
Most of them are from England, Germany, Japan and France and were created at the turn of the 20th century, which pleases the history buff in Hawkins.
“It’s really neat to hold something in my hands that maybe two or three other career chefs have used over the years,” he said.
As he prepares his dishes, two magazine photographers hover around him, waiting for the money shot that will go on the cover. Hawkins pours wine into the sauté pan, and flames leap from it; nice, but they’d like something a little, well, more.
So he obligingly douses the pan with a little brandy — flames burst from it, soaring even higher. There’s your cover shot.
Hawkins has been in the restaurant business for 30 years. He has apprenticed under a classically trained French chef and went to Tuscany to learn from an Italian chef.
Originally from Cincinnati, he opened a nightclub in Memphis for Elvis Presley Enterprises in 1997, then started his own restaurant in central Kentucky — using only local food from farm to table. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture gave him an award for serving the most local products in the state — an impressive feat, given that his restaurant boasted only 80 seats. An eatery that size, however, was not built to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawkins then hooked up with Oak View Group 360, which the Capital Improvement Board hired to manage the Convention Center to provide the meals for its clients. OVG360 shares many of the values that Hawkins embraces, such as sustainability and human rights. Hawkins has two community gardens on the Indiana State University campus — food from one goes to the Convention Center kitchen, the other is for those experiencing food insecurity.
OVG360 is co-owned by entertainment executive Irving Azoff, co-producer of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Urban Cowboy” and founder of music publisher Global Rights Music, which has represented Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, George Harrison and Pearl Jam. Tim Leiweke, the other owner and CEO, is at the forefront of motivating and driving culture and excellence for its venues.
When a local football association recently hosted their banquet at the Convention Center, Hawkins and his team plated more than 400 meals. Preparation took two days — thawing and marinating on the first day; creating the dishes on the second.
In fine restaurants, presentation of the plates is as important of an aesthetic consideration as flavors. It’s not enough for a meal to be delicious; it has to look sharp doing so.
When considering presentation of a plate for 400 people, Hawkins said, “You’ve got a lot of different factors here that you don’t have with a restaurant. You’ve got to make a decision. In a restaurant, you build height on the plate.”
Heaping gourmet eats on a convention center plating is trickier, since the dishes have to be covered then stacked in a hot box before being served to a crowd. Hawkins does put different foods atop one another, just not as high.
“I’ll experiment and come up with what I think is the best,” he said.
In person, Hawkins is a friendly, avuncular type which goes against the pop-culture image of bad-boy chefs — think Gordon Ramsey or Anthony Bourdain before they became TV personalities. There’s a calculation behind his kindness, he said, that goes with his belief in being a nice guy.
“Zig Ziglar said you can have anything you want as long as you give everyone else what they want first,” he said. “If I treat these people as well as possible, what are they going to do for my guests? It’s a trickle effect. Take care of your people, you get a better product. So it’s me personally, but it’s also a business decision.”
For Hawkins, the trickiest dishes to prepare contain eggs, egg sauces and custards.
“If you don’t temper them just right, you can scramble your eggs and they’re not smooth,” he said. “Like creme brulee. It’s a simple dish, but if your eggs get too hot they scramble and it gets lumpy, if you don’t get them hot enough, it won’t set for you. It’s a delicate, beautiful, classic dish. Sautéing and grilling is very forgiving for me — it’s fast and it’s hot, you can overcook a little here and there and nobody’s going to know. But the eggs will tell on you.”
The convention center has been searching for a full-time chef. Artistry with food is a must, but Hawkins maintained that putting delectable comestibles before customers is a time-honored technique.
“We’re taking these classics — the art of gourmet cooking, the basic steps of it haven’t changed in centuries,” Hawkins explained. “You follow the proper procedures, make your own sauces, use fresh vegetables. It’s the quality of the ingredients and the process you use, and if you’re committed to those two things, the food will come in line.”
