Affectionately called “the city of restaurants’’ by many locals, Terre Haute has no shortage of eateries around town. With its location just off Interstate 70, the city gained the nickname thanks to the abundance of fast food restaurants aimed to serve travelers off the interstate. The options can really hit the spot, but it’s the heart of downtown where foodies can have their pick of everything from prime rib to pizza to poke nachos.
Packed into a few blocks across Wabash Ave and Ohio Street, dozens of independent restaurants are serving up creative and delicious food, catering to both Wabash Valley residents and visitors. Downtown hotels including the Hilton Garden Inn and Candlewood Suites benefit from the vast offerings within walking distance of the hotels’ front doors.
“I think our downtown is developing into areas like Kirkwood in Bloomington or Mass Ave in Indianapolis, with lots of different restaurants, bars, coffee shops, which is perfect for people visiting the downtown hotels,” says Dora Hotel Regional Manager Erica Free. “With so many options it is really easy for the front desk staff to offer suggestions and point people in the right direction. It also helps that all of the downtown options are really good.”
The options are sure to satisfy anyone’s taste, in food and ambiance. With quick casual to fine dining, newly opened to familiar favorites, diners can sink their teeth into cuisine from all over the world — while also taking in the history of Terre Haute at each location.
Anchoring the string of restaurants down Wabash Avenue is The Saratoga, which has been serving the community since it opened in 1942. At the corner of Wabash Avenue and Fourth Street, the family owned bar and restaurant is in its third generation of ownership. Founders Abe Malooley and brother Joe Malooley passed the restaurant down to Abe’s daughter and son-in-law, George and Cathy Azar, who in recent years passed it down to their daughter and son-in-law, Alexis and Dustin Green. Ushering in a new era, Alexis has a talent for combining both the legacy that her family has built, with new ideas — and new menu items.
“We have really put our own spin on it without getting too far away from the history. We always say ‘where trend meets tradition,’ so we don’t ever want to get away from the favorites. We have been in business for 80-plus years, so there are things that we want to stick to,” Alexis explains. “But we want to keep up with trends and changes, so we have introduced new items that maybe people haven’t had before, while keeping with our Middle Eastern flair but adding a new spin.”
The restaurant may never stray from the famous prime rib special or Monday’s raw kibby at lunch, but new menu items like the Sheet Pan Nachos and Mediterranean Toga Bowl (a mix of salad and Mediterranean favorites including falafel, hummus, stuff and pita chips) have quickly become best sellers.
A restaurant really can’t go wrong with nachos, as the owners of the Terminal Public House have found with their unusual and delicious version. Cheyne and Nikki O’Laughlin, the owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub located at 1608 Crawford St., used their restaurant knowledge to re-open The Terminal in January 2023. Closed since 2015, the couple, along with local businessman Greg Gibson, who owns the building, brought new life to the historic building. And just like The Saratoga, The Terminal is sticking to what has proven to work.
“In the beginning we tried to keep the two places separate, going as far as to change shirts in the car depending on the business, but we quickly realized that people associated us with both places and didn’t care either way,” Cheyne explains.
Customers actually enjoy the crossover, especially when it comes to the menu offerings.
“You know what the number one seller is at The Terminal … the Tweety burger,” Nikki says of Charlie’s famous burger.
“It’s not even close, it’s about three to one,” Cheyne adds. “We didn’t want to put it on the menu thinking that we didn’t want to have another burger restaurant, but we slid it on the menu and it sells like crazy. So fine, we have another burger restaurant.”
But it’s not just burgers. The Terminal has an extensive drink menu, flatbread pizza, salads and shareable appetizers like the Tuna Poke Nachos, which features seared ahi tuna, fried wonton chips, jalapeños, scallions, wasabi mayo, stinger sauce, avocado, cilantro and shredded cabbage. Cheyne and Nikki, who are avid travelers, say lots of the menu items come from restaurants and places they’ve visited all over the world.
“It’s no secret that Cheyne and I like to travel and the eclectic menu reflects that,” Nikki says. “It’s from our travels, places we have visited, things we have liked, taken pictures of and then talked about months later.”
Another newbie just a block down from The Terminal is Petty’s Pit Stop located in the Hulman Building, where the former Clabber Girl Bake Shop was once located. Don’t let the name fool you, Petty’s is more than a pit stop, but a destination for fresh food. Jen Petty opened her restaurant in Sullivan in 2017. After its success she opened the second location in Terre Haute. With a built-in customer base from The Hub, including the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., The Station Co-Working Space, Work One and others planning to locate to the building in the future, Petty’s success will grow from a pit stop to a full destination.
“The reception from the community has been wonderful,” Petty says. “It’s been busy working here and in Sullivan … I tell people they’ll most likely call and I’m in my car … I look forward to sleeping soon.”
She may not be sleeping, but Petty is living her dream. The same can be said of Romy Carter, the general manager of The Copper Bar. A longtime server and restaurant manager in the community, Romy brought plenty of experience and ideas to her role at the downtown favorite. With nods to local history, including the Gibson family (Greg Gibson owns The Copper Bar, along with the Terminal building next door) and basketball legend Larry Bird, the restaurant is thriving after briefly closing for about a year from 2019-2020.
Carter, who dreams up many of the restaurant’s specials, along with creating amazing charcuterie boards and grazing tables as a hobby, says one of the unique things about the restaurant is its ability to appeal to so many different people depending on the time of day.
“It’s a great downtown lunch spot or a place for drinks after work, but it turns into a late night spot for sure, it’s close to campus, so everyone wants to come to the Copper Bar,” she says. “But the thing about this place is that it has a hometown feel, it is personable … anyone can walk in here and have a connection to something because it’s history of the community.”
Pulling in history is the exact way Federal Coffee + Fine Foods got its name. Owners Chef Kris Kraut and wife Gretchen converted the former Crossroad’s Cafe into the sleek and trendy coffee shop and cafe. The couple stumbled upon the name inspiration while in the building’s basement.
“We were in the basement and found old job applications for the former ‘Federal Bakery’ ... once we got over the shock of these papers surviving this long, we were inspired to incorporate the historic name and maintain the history of Seventh and Wabash,” Chef Kraut says. He adds that the original name is thought to be named after U.S. 41, which was called the “Federal Highway” at one time.
Open for breakfast and lunch, Federal continues to change, whether it’s updates to the cafe’s aesthetic or weekly menu specials, customers can be assured to find something exciting and new each time they visit.
For upscale chef creations, there’s nothing in town like J. Ford’s Black Angus. Housed in the former Heinl Flower Shop at the corner of Walnut and Seventh streets, owners Chef Jeff and Kelly Ford pride themselves on their knowledge of food and wine — and how to pair them. A Wine Spectator Award winner for nine years in a row, the Fords host monthly wine pairing dinners and each Friday night is the bourbon and bacon offering, with a flight of three different bourbons and three different styles of bacon.
You’d think downtown Terre Haute was Chicago or New York with the amount of pizza joints located in such a short radius. The good news is that each place is vastly different in offerings, but similar in that each restaurant serves up a great pie.
Next to Federal is Scout’s Pizza, named after owner Scout Wrin, the son of Verve owner Connie Wrin. While the Verve is 21 and over, Scout’s is accessible to anyone. Plus, with its literal connection to the Verve through the back of the restaurant, diners can enjoy one of the Verve’s signature cocktails or a beer while eating a wood-fired pizza.
A few blocks down the street is Greek’s Pizza, just off Wabash Ave. Terre Haute residents had been begging for the Indiana-based franchise to open in the area for years. Now in addition to the Wabash location, the pizzeria opened a second location on the city’s south side in May 2023.
If you’re looking for a true New York style pizza, with slices as big as your head, Wise Pies is the place to go. Located off Wabash on Sixth Street, Wise Pies opened in 2010. Owner Zack Wise and wife Joni not only serve specialty pizzas including the WOW (Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, fresh tomatoes, feta, pesto, fresh garlic, mozzarella, olive oil or pizza sauce), but seven different salad options, breadsticks and calzones.
Scattered throughout downtown are other spots for good eats and great drinks like Bar Botics, Chavas Mexican Grill, J. Gumbo’s, Mogger’s, Terre Haute Brewing Company, Square Donuts, Taco Tequila’s, Stables Steakhouse and more.
With that many great independent restaurants in a small downtown area, downtown is certainly carrying the “city of restaurants” title proudly.
Let’s eat!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.