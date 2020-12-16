Jack Effner will be inducted into the Indiana Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February.
Effner won a state championship for Terre Haute South in 1982, then went to Indiana State.
As a Sycamore, he was a freshman All-American in 1983 and a two-time All-American, with fifth- and sixth-place finishes in the national tournament.
The inducation banquet is 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the 502 East Event Centre in Indianapolis.
