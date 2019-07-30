Brett McCleary bashed a three-run homer, Ethan Hunter went 2 for 2, Will Hayes went 2 for 4 and Braydon Tucker pitched five scoreless innings in relief to help the Terre Haute Rex summer baseball team keep its Prospect League playoff chances alive by beating the Normal CornBelters 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday evening at The Corn Crib.
Cole Albers added a triple and Romero Harris a double for the Rex. Hayes also contributed two stolen bases and Hunter had one steal. Tucker was credited with the pitching win.
The same teams were playing the nightcap at the Tribune-Star’s news deadline Tuesday night.
As of this writing, Terre Haute sat 41/2 games behind the first-place Danville Dans and four games behind the runner-up Chillicothe Paints in the league’s East Division standings. The Rex will return home today to face West Virginia at 7:05 p.m. at Bob Warn Field.
