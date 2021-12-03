Terre Haute releases leaf pickup schedule for coming week

The city of Terre Haute has released the leaf pickup schedule for Monday through Thursday.
Beginning Monday, the city will be picking up leaves in the areas of:
• Florida Avenue to Fort Harrison Road between North Third Street and North Seventh Street,( west of North U.S. Highway 41 near the Landing);
• Fort Harrison to Haythorn Avenue from North 13th Street to North Fruitridge Avenue (Terre Town and Virginia Dell);
• Phoenix Hills, Robin Wood, Woodridge, Wyndham, Lincolnshire, Village Quarter, The Woods and Terre Vista Subdivisions;
• Wabash Avenue to Hulman Street, Fruitridge Avenue to South First Street.
The city will then continue south during following weeks.
An updated pickup schedule is announced each week in the Tribune-Star. Residents also may find the regularly updated schedule on the city’s website at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on “The City of Terre Haute” Facebook page. The leaf pickup schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
The city asks residents to keep in mind:
• Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open.
• Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pickup.
• Please have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pickup. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged, which causes streets to flood.
