Emmanuel Dareon Jones, 30, of Terre Haute has been sentenced to more than 11 years — 135 months — in federal prison on drug and gun charges, federal prosecutors said Friday.
He pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The government said on July 24, 2018, Jones sold about 4.5 grams of cocaine for $250. On September 19, 2018, Jones was pulled over by officers after they saw him exit his residence and leave in his car. Officers found $12,620 on Jones’ during the stop.
At the time, Jones was on probation, having previously been convicted of four felonies related to possessing and dealing marijuana. Those convictions prohibited Jones from owning a firearm.
Jones’ residence was searched pursuant his probation waiver. Officers reported finding a loaded pistol, marijuana and bulk packaging materials. Additionally, they found a shotgun, an aassault-style rife and cash totaling $134,500, prosecutors said.
The Terre Haute Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated; Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela S. Domash prosecuted. Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.