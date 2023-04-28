A Terre Haute Federal Correctional Institution inmate has been sentenced to serve an additional 32 months in federal prison for assault on a correctional officer.
Dustin T. Swanda, 36, of Minnesota, was sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Swanda in 2009 was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to 151 months in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. He was sent to Terre Haute FCI on Dec 31, 2020.
That day, officers conducted routine security sweep. As part of the check, inmates are asked to leave the cell for a short period while the officers search.
Swanda refused to exit. The officer said he observed Swanda “moving like a zombie,” making unintelligible noises, and staring at the wall, according to a news release from prosecutors. The officer believed Swanda to be intoxicated in some manner and called for backup.
After multiple orders to leave the cell were given and refused, officers attempted to bring Swanda out of his cell. Swanda resisted the officers by kicking his legs and punching an officer in the face. One officer was taken to a local hospital for a broken finger.
Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Judge Hanlon. The sentence is to be served consecutively to the original sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.