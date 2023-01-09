Julian Larry's glaring emergence on the hardwood has galvanized the Sky Blue and Gray in the past four outings.
The sophomore, who racked up his lone starts of the year since Dec. 29, has literally sprinted while pounding the rock.
The guard from Frisco, Texas scored at a clip of 17 points and passed out an average of five assists during this torrid stretch ahead of Indiana State University entertaining Southern Illinois on Wednesday.
The Sycamores have a chance to sweep the their rivals less than 200 miles away.
Some of his contributions are a byproduct of seamlessly initially settling into playmaking role on a laden contingent. with five senior running mates In a 3-pointer
Southern Illinois at ISU
- Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Place: Hulman Center.
- Radio: WVIG-FM 105.5.
- Webstream: ESPN+.
- Records Southern Illinois 12-5, 4-2, Indiana State 13-4, 6-0.
- Series: SIU leads 90-53 dating back to 1916. ISU won the last meeting 74-71 on Dec. 7, 2022 in Carbondale.
- Last time out: SIU lost 69-57 at Northern Iowa on Saturday. ISU defeated Illinois-Chicago 80-60 at home on Saturday.
- NCAA NET Ranking: Southern Illinois is 106th (of 363 teams), ISU is 93rd.
