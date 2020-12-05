The 2020 Indiana State women’s basketball team often struggled to score, and when they were in contention, also had issues finishing off games at times.
On Saturday at Hulman Center in the home opener for the Sycamores, they demonstrated that maybe those two shortcomings are a thing of the past.
Six different Sycamores reached double-figure scoring, led by Caitlin Anderson’s 18 points, and ISU assuredly kept a good Murray State team at arm’s length at crunch time as the Sycamores earned an 84-80 victory.
“The best thing about this win was playing together and competing as a team. We did that well,” Anderson said.
There were no fans at Hulman Center, and won’t be throughout the month of December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if there had been? They would saw a lot to like.
“This team beat us badly at Murray State last year. We’re a mirror of each other being young and building, so I’m proud of our kids being able to pull it out in the clutch. Last year, we would have struggled more with that,” ISU coach Vicki Hall said.
The Sycamores (2-1) came out of the gate blazing. ISU scored on 10 of its first 13 possessions. Essy Latu set the tone by scoring the first two buckets. Jamrya McChristine then made 3 of 3 in a three-minute stretch. Adrian Folks took over the scoring load late in the period, scoring seven in the final 3:52 of the quarter.
ISU led 26-16 when all was said and done. ISU only topped the 25-point mark in a quarter four times in 2020. It was a statement that this team isn’t going to struggle to score this season.
“One of the main things we looked for in recruiting was people who could spread the court and could help us score. We struggled with that mightily last year. The other thing we did was the our individual development really helped our players. You can see them grow in certain areas, especially scoring the ball,” Hall said.
The one negative for the Sycamores was foul trouble, notably for workhorse McChristine, and the Racers turned to their own inside game to get back in it. Center Katelyn Young scored nine points in the first three minutes of the second quarter to help Murray State pull within three.
ISU wasn’t as hot from the field in the second quarter, but still maintained a gap. Vastly improved Anderson was a big reason. She scored six in the quarter as ISU maintained a 42-37 halftime advantage.
“I got in the gym more and got more consistent with my shot. I know I can go out there and compete. I just needed to go out there and do it,” Anderson said.
If the first half was about ISU showing its improvement, the second half was about showing some grit and dealing with adversity.
An 8-0 run by Murray State (1-2) to start the second half signaled their intent as they took the lead for the first time in the contest. ISU didn’t get fazed, and answered with an 11-2 run and led until late in the quarter.
The Racers tied the game three times and took a 65-64 lead early in the fourth quarter, but once again, the Sycamores responded.
A 7-0 run gave ISU the lead permanently. ISU led 71-65 as three different players scored.
ISU led, but it wasn’t over. Two big plays ensured it would be.
Sommer Pitzer drained a 3-pointer with 1:47 left to give the Sycamores a crucial 76-71 gap. Later, with ISU up 80-75, Anderson tipped a Murray State inbounds and got the steal, allowing the Sycamores to close the game at the line.
“We stayed relaxed. They were trying to speed us up to turn it over, but we stayed calm and confident in what we can do,” Pitzer said.
ISU is back in action on Monday as it hosts Western Illinois in its final home nonconference game of the season.
ISU has altered its schedule as the game at Chicago State scheduled for Dec. 14 has been postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.