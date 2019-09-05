Police response to a suspicious package closed a Terre Haute intersection for about three hours Wednesday evening.
About 7 p.m., a passerby reported a suspicious person placing a package into a mailbox near Fourth and Ohio streets.
“The suspicious person was reported as a person wearing a black zip up hoodie with the hood up over their head. It was also reported that the person had a white glove on one hand, which was holding and placing the package in the mailbox,” said city police Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson.
The witness told police the package was not placed into the mailbox until the traffic light turned green, allowing traffic to move away from the suspicious person.
Police decided to quarantine the area and requested Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team to investigate the mailbox.
“After an examination of the box, everything was deemed safe by the EOD team. The source of the suspicious package is unknown,” Adamson said.
The intersection was reopened about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
