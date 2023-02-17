A private developer working with the city of Sullivan to grow housing in the city has been awarded $12 million in tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the city announced Friday.
The credits were awarded to Radiant Communities Development Corp., which seeks to bring downtown townhomes and single-family homes in locations throughout the city.
The project is to include the construction of 40 lease-to-purchase, three-bedroom townhomes and single-family homes at a development cost of nearly $14 million, the city said in a news release.
Mayor Clint Lamb said the project will convert convert eyesores that were eliminated under the federal blight elimination program and the city’s “They Gotta Go Program.”
The housing units will span the 14 lots, positioning the development and its residents close to Sullivan’s downtown.
“Radiant CDC is honored to be partnering with the city of Sullivan, IHCDA and the Wabash River RDA to bring quality affordable housing to the great city of Sullivan,” said Marchelle Berry, Radiant's executive director.
The city was awarded $800,000 in READI funds from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority’s proposal to support this project. Those grants are administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and utilized American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
