When the market correction came at Brown County High School on Friday? It hit the host Eagles fast.
West Vigo had defensive statistics in the first half that should have put the Vikings in the drivers’ seat. However, the lack of production from the Vikings’ offense held them back
West Vigo got its offense corrected in the second half and the defense held its ground. West Vigo scored all 26 of its points in the second half to earn a 26-14 victory that maintains their first place standing in the Western Indiana Conference Green Division.
Jarrell Sholar scored three touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards, 79 of which were gained after halftime. Another important contributor was Evan Wyrick, who had a blocked punt and a late fumble recovery that played a big role in preserving the Vikings’ lead.
“Coming to Brown County has always been a tough game for us. Getting a win against a quality team? We feel good about it,” Cobb said.
In the first half, the performance of West Vigo’s defense should have put the Vikings in good stead, but fortune smiled on the brave and on the Eagles.
The Vikings defense made nine stops that resulted in negative yardage for the Eagles and five more that resulted in no gain. However, West Vigo’s defense didn’t get any help from the Vikings offense, who only had 91 yards of total offense in the first half, 63 of which came on one carry by Kaleb Marrs.
Brown County (3-2, 1-1) was able to fight its way through the defensive clampdown the Vikings put on them once, but it was enough by the halftime break. On a drive that encompassed the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters, the Eagles survived an interception by West Vigo’s Jacob Barnes that was called back due to a penalty.
Later, facing 4th-and-3 at the West Vigo 41, Brown County completed its longest play of the half – a 25-yard catch by Malachi Nickels. The Eagles advanced to the West Vigo 1, only to have the Vikings hold them out of the end zone three times. However, on fourth down, Brown County quarterback Seth Oliphant hit Carter Kelly over the middle for a 5-yard touchdown.
West Vigo’s offense struggled, even a fake punt to create some momentum gained nothing, but the Vikings seemingly got a big break just before halftime when Cayden Cinotto blocked a punt in the Brown County end zone. The ball caromed out of the end zone and was recovered by the Vikings at the Brown County 2.
However, nothing came of it for the Vikings. Two runs that netted minus-3 yards and two incomplete passes kept West Vigo out of the end zone and helped Brown County maintain an 8-0 halftime lead.
“We had a lot of drops, a lot of miscues, the kind of things you can’t have in Week 5. To be a championship team? We have to fix those things,” Cobb said on the first half offense.
West Vigo (4-1, 2-0) has been playing quarterbacks Nick Lindsey and Marrs equally. Lindsey has been taking the first and fourth quarters and Marrs the middle two, but Cobb switched it up by going back to Lindsey in the third quarter and it paid off.
After an interception by Zander Wilbur set the Vikings up at the Eagles 42, Sholar gave the Vikings a lift. After an 18-yard run, Sholar did even better. He side-stepped his left guard and broke into daylight for a 24-yard touchdown to get the Vikings on the board.
“Jarrell got a lot of reps in and did a great job. The offensive line did a great job too,” Cobb said.
Later in the third quarter, West Vigo blocked its second punt, this swat by Wyrick, and had advantageous field position again at the Brown County 47. Three plays later, a middle screen pass was called for Sholar. Initially contained, he broke free and raced 48 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
West Vigo later increased its lead to 19-8 when Jerome Blevins caught a 15-yard touchdown catch from Marrs with 8:33 left in the game. The Vikings were in command, but the Eagles weren’t done.
Brown County, helped a great deal by two 15-yard Vikings penalties, drove 83 yards in 13 plays, scoring via an Oliphant 1-yard keeper with 4:23 left.
Brown County got the ball back with 3:33 left, but Wyrick made the play of the game at the 2:24 mark. He sacked Oliphant, forced a fumble, and recovered it himself at the Brown County 11.
“Evan is a handful,” said Cobb, who also referenced the blocked punts of Wyrick and Cinotto earlier in the contest. “Both of those boys have been giving us everything on defense this year.”
Sholar scored his third touchdown two plays later with a 13-yard scamper up the middle to ice the game.
West Vigo will have a stiff test next week. It’s another first place battle as South Putnam visits Jay Barrett Field.
